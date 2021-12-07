The Lima Meijer store has been supporting the local Toy’s for Tot’s program for more than 2 decades and this morning toys were flying off the shelves.
Salvation Army representatives and Meijer employees going aisle by aisle filling cart after cart with a wide variety of toys for children in families that have signed up for Christmas assistance this year. The store donated a shopping excursion of 3-thousand dollars and extra hands for shopping.
Store manager Mark Campbell adds, “This is one of my favorite days of the year and our teams here at Meijer. We really love the fact we are able to help some kids this time of year to fill in some gaps that Toys for Tots may have on certain age groups. So, nobody gets missed this holiday season.”
Paul Downy Salvation Army Operations Director, “They are so generous. Every year they’re giving us 3-thousand dollars towards the Toys for Tots campaign to purchase toys. And of course, we get some other donations in as well. So, we just like to pile that on and get as much as we can possibly get and make the best benefit from our local stores that help us pout so much.”
Downing says they have started to get the toys collected and sorting them into age groups and categories like gifts and stocking stuffers. He says they are still in need of toys for certain kids.
Paul again, “Probably the middle ages right now. We have a lot for the older kids now and the younger kids. So probably 5 to 7, 8 years old is where we’re still looking to get some toys for them.”
Toys for Tot’s boxes will be out throughout this week with pick up of them starting December 13th. The campaign provides gifts to children from birth to 12 years of age.
Copyright 2021 by Lima Communications Corporation. All rights reserved.