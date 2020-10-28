Toys For Tots kicks off with COVID-19 creating positive and negative effects

It may be October, but the giving season is right around the corner. And in the crazy year that is 2020, more children might be in need than usual.
Wednesday is the kickoff of Toys For Tots, put on by the Lima Noon Optimist Club, the Salvation Army, and the U.S. Marine Corp. Reserve.
The tradition remains the same. You can donate a new toy into the bins placed at 180 locations in the community.
"We’re out here to bring joy to young kids," said Paul Downing, operations coordinator for the Lima Salvation Army. "That’s what it’s all about. To bring hope in a season where there’s a lot of other things going on. Kids need some hope. This helps bring that to each family, you know."
Like many other organizations, the COVID-19 pandemic has the organizers wondering what to expect.
"We don’t know what’s going to happen," Downing said, also a member of the Optimist Club. "We are expecting a spike of those in need because of people that lost jobs so that’s going to affect the family."
And on the other hand, people have suffered financially and may not donate this year. They also will have to think of a different way on how to deliver the toys.
Fortunate for the program, there are good changes that may help. The Salvation Army has partnered with Walmart to help this holiday season.
"So, people can order online and it’ll be directly shipped to the Salvation Army," said Downing. "So there’s some things we’re still kind of working those things out."
A particular Lima business is chipping in too. Bruster's Car Wash on Bellefontaine Ave. will hold their second weekend of Tunnel of Terror. From 8 to 11 p.m., Friday and Saturday a $10 car wash gets you the works and all proceeds will go to Toys For Tots.
"The community has really rallied behind us in the past," Downing said. "We expect they will do that again. And so that’s what we’re looking forward to."
The last day for family’s to sign up for the program will be November 4, 2020 at the Salvation Army.