A very cold and sunny start to our Friday. Skies should remain sunny all throughout the day. Thanks to less cloud cover than Thursday, our highs should make it into the lower 40s during the afternoon.
High pressure will provide the area with a sunny and chilly weekend. Highs will reach the lower 40s, with both mornings starting out in the lower 20s.
Temperatures turn sharply warmer on Monday, and very mild weather looks to last through the work week. The week starts off sunny and dry, but looks to end on a soggy note. The first chance of rain arrives Wednesday, but this should be rather spotty. More widespread and potentially heavier rain will be possible for Thursday and Friday as a front stalls over the area.