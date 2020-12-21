The week ahead will feature temperatures as warm as 50°, and as cold as 12°. For our Monday, a weak clipper system is expected to bring scattered light rain and snow later this morning through the afternoon. Temperatures should warm around 40° or so.
Pockets of drizzle and flurries will linger overnight, with temperatures settling in the low to mid 30s by Tuesday morning.
Tuesday should be a quiet day with some late day clearing. Highs again near 40°.
A potent system is going to work into the upper Midwest by Wednesday, with a surge of warm and windy conditions out ahead of it. Rain showers will develop by late Wednesday, then a transition to snow Wednesday night into Christmas Eve. The latest trends suggest minor snow accumulations are a good bet, but it does not appear to be anything significant for our local area. There will be a chance for eastern Ohio to get up to several inches as the front looks to slow down in forward speed as it tries to approach the East Coast. The forecast is not set in stone yet, so be sure to check back over the next couple of days.
The bigger story is the cold air set to pour in behind this front! Temperatures will plummet through the 20s on Christmas Eve, then drop into the lower teens by Christmas morning. Wind chills look to fall near 0°! We spend most of Christmas Day with temperatures in the teens. Flurries are likely to be flying around as well.
The worst of the cold will move away by the weekend with the 30s returning. Our next system may bring some rain snow next Sunday and Monday.