Our Thursday is off to a dry start with partly cloudy skies. The morning should remain quiet before hit and miss showers and storms dot the radar this afternoon, really anytime after 12PM. The showers and storms that develop will be slow movers and drift from east to west.
This pesky upper air disturbance will make a slight push to the southeast for Friday. The means the main risk for scattered storms on Friday is the southeast half of the area. Chances are slim for areas northwest of Lima. Highs should hit the middle 80s.
Lots of dry time this weekend along with summer heat. We will track a front arriving Saturday afternoon and evening which could spark widely scattered storms. The front should push out with dry weather Sunday. After a humid Saturday, the area will finally feel a drier air mass work in later Sunday.
Big relief from the heat and humidity arrives next week! Another front late Monday will offer up a small storm chance, then we see a nice stretch of dry and sunny weather as high temperatures only reach the 70s for midweek!