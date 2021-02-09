Very light snow showers are putting down a fresh covering across the area this morning. This activity will gradually dissipate by late morning, with a dry afternoon expected. Temperatures will top out in the lower 20s.
The next system arrives Wednesday, and should bring light snow to the area. The majority of the snow should arrive during the afternoon and evening. Around 1" of snow is showing up on the latest hi-res models.
The cold shows no signs of letting up through most of next week. Light snow is possible Thursday night, then additional chances arrive Saturday and Sunday. The worst of the cold looks to hit between Sunday and Monday, when we likely see lows go below zero.
With the prolonged stretch of cold, remember to leave faucets dripping to prevent your home's pipes from freezing or bursting. Bring pets inside, and keep check on friends and neighbors, particularly those most vulnerable to the cold temperatures.