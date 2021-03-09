After hitting 65° Monday, Tuesday is shaping up to be equally as warm. You will notice more of a "milky" sky today as a band of high clouds will dim the sunshine a bit. The good news is that winds will be a bit lighter compared to Monday, with only a light breeze between 5-15mph. A pleasant day to head outdoors!
Wednesday could be the warmest day of our warm streak. We have raised the forecast high to 67°. Areas that receive more sun could approach/reach 70°. Wednesday is going to become very windy, with gusts hitting 40mph during the afternoon. The day remains dry with skies varying from partly sunny to mostly cloudy.
Spotty showers will be possible Wednesday night into Thursday morning. The greatest threat of showers and thunderstorms arrive for the second half of the day through the evening hours. An embedded thunderstorm or two will be possible. Wind gusts around 40mph will be likely, but we are not expecting any severe weather as parameters remain very low. Generally, 0.50" to 1" of rain appears possible. No flooding concerns as our ground and streams will easily handle this thanks to our dry start to the month.
We have taken out the rain for Friday as the front looks to push rain into the southern part of the state. Clouds will largely remain, but we still see highs well into the 50s. The weekend now looks decent with partly sunny skies and highs largely in the 40s. Overnight lows will fall back into the upper 20s. Shower chances return as we begin next week.