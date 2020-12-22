It's a dry and quiet start to our Tuesday, and today will be the quietest weather day this week. Skies will be cloudy through the morning, but a few peeks of sunshine should develop by the afternoon. Temperatures will top out around 41°. A west breeze 5-15 mph will make it feel slightly colder.
Wednesday turns windy, especially by the afternoon hours. Temperatures will skyrocket into the lower 50s, all ahead of a very strong cold front to our west. This front will deliver a band of rain showers Wednesday evening and night.
Rain will transition to a burst of snow as it exits in the morning hours of Christmas Eve. Temperatures on Christmas Eve will start off in the 30s, but plunge into the 20s during the day. The snow band will stall over the eastern half of Ohio as another wave of low pressure develops along the front. Our area will likely see flurries and snow showers break out Christmas Eve night into Christmas Day, with scattered, light accumulation possible. In all, we are only expecting a coating to 1" of snow for most of us, and most of that occurs Christmas Eve morning. It is possible that isolated spots could see higher totals, especially with the additional scattered activity into Christmas Day. Notice how the totals ramp up in a big way just east of here. 4-8" of snow may fall over the eastern part of Ohio, with far northeast Ohio seeing impressive totals through Friday thanks to lake-enhanced snows.
Temperatures by Christmas morning will be in the teens and single digits, with wind chills below zero. Highs on Christmas Day may not escape the teens for many.
The extended forecast shows a fairly quick moderation in temperatures to more normal levels by Saturday and Sunday. A system may deliver rain and snow to kick off next week, with the overall pattern looking busier from a wintry perspective heading into the New Year's.