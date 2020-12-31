A half-inch of slushy snow fell Wednesday evening, which is resulting in icy surfaces this morning with temperatures in the 20s. The good news is that today is a calm weather day with mostly cloudy skies and highs in the low to mid 30s.
We ring in 2021 tonight with quiet weather. Expect partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the upper 20s at midnight.
It all changes for tomorrow. A winter weather advisory will go into effect from 7am until 3pm for the combination of freezing rain and sleet, which will make for slippery travel. Our latest scans of our forecasting model indicate freezing rain (mixed with some sleet) working from south to north across the area in the 8-10am time-frame. Temperatures will slowly work their way from near 30° to the upper 30s, resulting in a switch to plain rain by mid-afternoon. Icy conditions will be completely erased by Friday evening as temperatures flirt with 40° and showers continue.
The reason for the freezing rain is a result of a warm air mass lifting in, but being pushed up and over the cold, dense air in place right now. This means it looks like rain falling but freezes on surfaces that are below freezing.
Saturday should start to dry out but gloomy skies will remain. Another disturbance will deliver light showers, possibly mixing with snow Saturday night into the first part of Sunday. At this time, it appears too warm for any accumulation, and the bulk of this is likely to be rain. Dry skies expected for early next week with a mild temperature pattern for January standards.