Scattered storms on Tuesday brought impressive rainfall amounts to localized areas, and most locations saw rain move through at some point. Here is a list of some observed rainfall totals.
The pattern remains similar through Thursday as a weak upper low continues to spin just south of the area. The moist atmosphere will help spark areas of storms as daytime heat develops. It appears areal coverage will be slightly less than Tuesday, but the storms that do develop will tend to move slow and could once again bring a lot of rain to localized spots.
By Friday, the core of the system will shift further southeast which should lead to lower storm coverage, although the chances will remain. Most of the activity Friday looks to be confined over the southeast half of the area. Lower storm coverage leads to warmer highs in the middle to upper 80s.
Saturday looks hot and mainly dry with high temperatures in the upper 80s. Storm chances appear low for the daytime. The best chance of storm activity this weekend is Saturday night and early Sunday along a front, but coverage looks isolated to widely scattered. It does appear the humidity levels will fall on Sunday with dry conditions behind any early day showers.
A secondary front passes Monday with a slim chance of a spotty shower. The passage of these fronts will allow for cooler air to settle in next week. A dry pattern is expected as well.