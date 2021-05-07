Chilly conditions on this Friday morning along with partly cloudy skies. A quiet morning of weather is ahead, then we track a scattered shower threat during the afternoon (mainly after 2PM) into the early evening. An isolated thunderstorm or small hail cannot be ruled out. Note that the showers will be brief and scattered, with some locations missing out entirely. Activity should push out by 8pm. Highs will reach the upper 50s today.
A very cold night is ahead for May standards. Forecast low is 35° for Lima. Our western zones could fall close to the freezing mark. Winds will be up enough to limit a widespread frost, but patchy frost is likely. Take precautions to protect those sensitive plants.
Saturday will be a nice looking day with plenty of sunshine and no threat of rain. Despite the sunshine, high temperatures only top out in the upper 50s. The good news is that winds will be light.
A storm system is expected to spread showers into the area by early Sunday morning. A steady rain looks to fall much of the day. Heavy rainfall is possible at times. Most forecast guidance is in agreement with 1-2" of rain possible during the day, with highest totals south. Minor lowland flooding could develop as a result.
Rain moves out Sunday night, and a stretch of sunshine and dry weather arrives for the first half of next week. The chilly air remains, with highs in the upper 50s and lows in the 30s. Slow improvements are expected by the middle to latter part of the week. Some shower activity is possible Wednesday night and Thursday.