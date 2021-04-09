Friday is starting off with sunshine and very nice conditions. Expect variable sky conditions between sunny and cloudy periods through the day. Temperatures are set to soar once again, marking the 6th straight day with a high above 70°. Forecast highs are around 75°. It will become very breezy, with gusts up to 30mph from the south. We will watch for the chance to see very isolated showers or storms pop-up. Best chance would be late afternoon through the evening hours. A localized strong with wind cannot be ruled out. Many areas will stay dry, so do not cancel those outdoor plans.
Saturday should start off with decent weather, with largely dry weather through noon. Temperatures are once again expected to soar into the 70s...the last of our 70° warmth for a while! Conditions will become soggy later in the day, with rather widespread rainfall from mid-afternoon into early evening. Isolated storms will be embedded with the rain, and an isolated strong storm with wind cannot be ruled out.
Clearing will occur Saturday night, only to be replaced by scattered light showers overspreading the area by Sunday. Overall, Sunday is a cool and damp day. Temperatures will be stuck in the 50s.
Rain totals of 0.25" to 0.75" are forecast between Saturday afternoon and Sunday evening.
The extended forecast shows a mainly dry and much cooler pattern invading the area next week.