Press Release from the Ohio Turnpike and Infrastructure Commission: BEREA, Ohio (March 24, 2023) – Ahead of an expected major weather event, with high winds and rain, the Ohio Turnpike and Infrastructure Commission has issued a travel restriction across the entire 241-mile toll road for all high-profile vehicles from 11 a.m., Saturday, March 25, to 8 p.m., Saturday, March 25. (High-profile vehicles are defined as height exceeding 7 feet, 6 inches.)
The following types of vehicles will be prohibited from traveling on the Ohio Turnpike until the travel restriction is canceled or expires:
- All high-profile tow-behind trailers, campers, boats, and enclosed trailers. (Fifth wheel trailers are excluded.);
- Commercial trucks towing an empty single 53-foot trailer;
- All mobile homes, office trailers and livestock trailers;
- All long combination vehicles (LCV) that include long double-trailer combinations exceeding 90 feet in length. (Enclosed trailers only, including Conestoga type trailers); and
- All LCV triple-trailer combinations.
The following types of vehicles will be permitted to travel on the Ohio Turnpike:
- Self-propelled motor homes;
- Low-profile trailers;
- Fold-down camper trailers;
- Pickup trucks with slide-on camper units;
- Vehicles towing fifth-wheel type trailers or any other type of trailers towed by passenger vehicles or pickup trucks;
- Commercial trucks towing single flatbed or box-type trailers;
- Commercial trucks towing a single 53-foot trailer with cargo/loaded;
- Commercial trucks towing a car hauler trailer;
- Commercial trucks towing flatbed double-trailer combinations more than 90 feet;
- Commercial trucks towing any double-trailer combinations less than 90 feet;
- 2-axle buses less than 40 feet; and
- Buses with 3 or more axles less than 45 feet.
The implemented travel restriction will be continually evaluated throughout the duration of the weather event.
*Correction/Edit: Ohio Turnpike and Infrastructure Commission has released an updated press release with a correction to the dates.