Traveling advice from AAA amid Coronavirus fears

As the Coronavirus remains to be on everyone’s mind, AAA is offering traveling advice that could answer all your questions.
AAA says that it’s important for everyone to stay informed and remain vigilant when traveling and follow all official advisories. Travel advisories are issued by the U.S. Department of State and show how dangerous or safe it is to travel to each country around the globe. China is currently at a level 4 advisory, the highest level, and warns not to travel due to the Coronavirus.
“Regardless of whether an epidemic is going on or not," says Kimberly Schwind of the AAA Ohio Auto Club, "it’s really important that you check the travel advisories for your intended destination frequently, as conditions can change rapidly or at any time.”
She also says to check your travelers insurance if you have any. Some people may be able to get their money back for travel plans, while other plans won't give refunds for any type of epidemic.