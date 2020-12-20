Traveling numbers will be down for the first time in 11 years

With the pandemic still shedding uncertainty onto the holiday season, more Ohioans will choose to stay home this year according to AAA.
After 11 straight years of rising numbers of year-end holiday travel, AAA predicts that 30 percent fewer Ohioans will be venturing out of their homes for Christmas this year. Overall in the country, 34 million fewer people will be traveling.
This comes after the CDC urges Americans not to travel this year, as it could increase your chance of getting COVID-19. And if you do plan on traveling, especially out of state, be wary of the COVID-19 different regulations in each region you’ll be visiting.
Cindy Nelson, the sales manager of the Lima AAA says, “Make sure you know the regulations, what the current policies are, following the health recommendations, you can always check with AAA, call your travel agent, just make sure you know those guidelines ahead of time so you can allow that allotted time that you’re needing.”
And just because overall travel is down this year, doesn’t mean that the roads won't be busy. 96 percent of travelers will be doing so by car this year.