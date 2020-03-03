Traveling ONU students OK after tornado strikes Nashville early Tuesday morning

Tornadoes that ripped across Tennessee overnight, killed at least 25 people and destroyed at least 40 buildings in the Nashville area, plus 100 more east of the city.

One twister damaged a 10-mile stretch of Nashville early this morning, leaving blown-down walls and roofs, snapped power lines, huge broken trees, and city streets in gridlock. Another wiped out much of a subdivision in a nearby county, where the sheriff says more survivors could be trapped in the rubble of their homes.

A group of international students from Ohio Northern University were staying in Nashville when the storm hit. Everyone is okay, but they were only a few blocks away from any damage and are counting their blessings.

“All of us are concerned about others that are here, just making sure that they are okay. And hoping that there is relief, and continued prayers and efforts that assist them,” says Justin Courtney, Director of Residence Life. “Because, it was a situation where we were blessed, and really didn’t have any damage to even the property that we are staying in.”

Courtney says they will be traveling to Gatlinburg next, but they are unsure what roads could be blocked because of tornado damage. President Trump is expected to visit the tornado-damaged areas around Nashville on Friday.

 

