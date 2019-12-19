Travis Soto's murder case to be appealed to the U.S. Supreme Court

It appears Travis Soto's case in Putnam County could be heading to the United States Supreme Court.
Soto confessed to the 2006 killing of his 2-year-old son but had previously served five years in prison for less severe charges. The state public defender that handed his appeal to the Ohio Supreme Court has plans to file the appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court to take a look at the case dealing with double jeopardy.
In light of the new development, Soto signed a new form to waive his right to a speedy trial. The appeal paperwork is due in by Jan. 22. At that time the defense may file a motion to continue the case, until it's clear what will happen next.