Tree being planted at Liberty Arts Magnet on Friday in honor of Arbor Day

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The Lima Parks Department and the Urban Forest Council will be continuing a long-standing tradition for Arbor Day.
They will be planting a tree at Liberty Arts Magnet this Friday at 10 a.m. For the last 17 years, the city has been moving the annual tree planting event to the different school buildings, to not only celebrate Arbor Day, but make it an educational opportunity for the students.
"Trees bring such a value to the community, and we want to share that value with the next citizens of our community," says Ric Stolly, Lima's Parks Director. "That is why we have incorporated this whole process in and around the schools and making it an educational opportunity as well as a community event."
If you would like to join the Arbor Day event, again the tree planting will be 10 a.m. at Liberty Arts Magnet, located at 338 W Kibby St, Lima, Ohio.