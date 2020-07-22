The people that gave Tri Star 2.0 its special look are winning awards for their work.
Celina architecture firm Fanning Howey earned the Silver Citation for Design Excellence from the American School and University's 2020 Education Interiors Showcase for the new Tri Star building. The jurors praised the building for its "bold building and interior" and "amazing makerspace".
The $22.5 million career tech center opened up last August to give students from Auglaize and Mercer counties the chance to have real-world experience while they are learning.