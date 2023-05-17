Tri Star awards scholarships to more than 150 students as they celebrate graduating seniors

CELINA, OH (WLIO) - The class of 2023 is savoring their final days as students as the school year draws to a close.
Wednesday, Tri Star Career Compact celebrated the graduation of its high school seniors and awarded scholarships to more than 150 students. The funding for the scholarships came from the vending machines on campus. Additionally, five graduates were awarded a $1500 scholarship, thanks to the generous donation from a resident who collected funds from various Mercer County communities. Many of the students have already secured full-time employment while others plan to further their education by attending college in the fall.
"This is our fourth year we've been out here, and so we started four years ago, basically having the Kiwanis' student burgers food truck come in, they're kinda famous for those. And, we just do a little awards ceremony and graduation ceremony. It's nothing too fancy. Parents are invited but we kind of do it, a local guy helps us out. We have some scholarships we're going to give away today. So, it's just kind of a good way for the last day for the seniors will be here and this is a part of Tri Star. They'll actually have a graduation ceremony at their homeschool then," said Tim Buschur, director of Tri Star Career Compact.
The Tri Star graduates will be graduating from their home schools in the next few weeks, embarking on a new chapter of their lives.