Tri Star Career Compact receives grant money for EV charging stations

Tri Star Career Compact was presented with a check to help fund new charging stations at the school.
Earlier this year, Tri Star contacted Midwest Electric about any possible funding to go toward new EV charging stations. The school applied for Midwest's Community Connection Fund and was granted $1,000. Buckeye Power, the Ohio Electric co-op with Midwest, matched that funding, bringing the total to $2,000.
This is just one way that those with Midwest Electric say that they are helping out their local community.
"One of our cooperative principles is concern for community, so any way that Midwest Electric can help out the community, we’re always looking to support in different ways, and this is a great way," said Joel Johns, business development director for Midwest Electric. "With the school here, with the technology, the kids can learn hands-on learning here and with this new technology that’s probably on the rise here."
Tri Star plans to involve several classes with the process of installing the new charging stations. When complete, there will be three EV charging stations at Tri Star.