Tri-Star Career Compact receives grant money for manufacturing, engineering

Tri-Star Career Compact has received another round of grant money to aid their manufacturing and engineering tech programs.
The Gene Haas Foundation has awarded $15,000 to the school. That money will be used in a variety of ways, including scholarships for students in manufacturing and engineering.
The hope is that those students will be able to continue their education after Tri-Star.
"For some students, maybe they never thought about getting further training, but when they’re at Tri-Star we give them a taste of the training, we get them started, get them going with some basic skills," said Brian Stutler, assistant director at Tri-Star. "Hopefully with some advanced skills they can earn a very nice living with their career."
Tri-Star has also used past grants from the foundation to help students attend manufacturing competitions.