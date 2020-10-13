Tri-Star Career Compact receives grant money for manufacturing, engineering

Tri-Star Career Compact has received another round of grant money to aid their manufacturing and engineering tech programs.

Tri-Star Career Compact receives grant money for manufacturing, engineering

The Gene Haas Foundation has awarded $15,000 to the school. That money will be used in a variety of ways, including scholarships for students in manufacturing and engineering.

Tri-Star Career Compact receives grant money for manufacturing, engineering

The hope is that those students will be able to continue their education after Tri-Star.

"For some students, maybe they never thought about getting further training, but when they’re at Tri-Star we give them a taste of the training, we get them started, get them going with some basic skills," said Brian Stutler, assistant director at Tri-Star. "Hopefully with some advanced skills they can earn a very nice living with their career."

Tri-Star has also used past grants from the foundation to help students attend manufacturing competitions.

 

Tags

Anchor/Multimedia Journalist

Hello! I am the weekend anchor as well as a reporter for Your News Now! You can reach me with news tips (or just to say hello!) at khonigford@wlio.com.