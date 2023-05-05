Tri Star Career Compact sees a huge turnout for their annual Spring Career Fair

CELINA, OH (WLIO) - It was a large turnout today for Tri Star Career Compact's annual Spring Career Fair.
The event was open to the public with juniors and seniors from several area schools checking out the number of jobs available. Several Tri Star seniors participated in a job signing with local companies for full-time employment after graduation. A wide range of manufacturing jobs are in high demand right now and the technical career programs at Tri Star prepare students to jump into the workforce after high school.
"I'm kind of just all over the place. Don't really know too sure about what I want to do but they are looking towards the people that are 18 or getting ready for their future. I'm definitely interested in all of that getting ready for it," said Nevaeh Fridley, who is in the animal health program at Tri Star.
"We have those students for two years, their junior and senior year. By the senior year, they pretty much know what they're doing. If it's a field that they've studied here at Tri Star, they're going into it either right into the workforce or going to an apprenticeship, or going on to college to still study that program," explained Marcia Helentjaris, career development and adult director for Tri Star.
Tri Star will hold their senior graduation on May 17th and will be handing out several scholarships.