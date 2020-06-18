Tri Star Career Compact sells house built by students

On Thursday evening, the Tri Star Career Compact school in Celina held their annual house auction.
The 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom house was built by 14 Construction Technology Seniors from the technical school. Construction began in August of 2019 and finished earlier this month. The project was sponsored by Tri Star and all the profit from the auction goes into the following year's build.
The project's construction teacher, Brett McGillvary, says he wishes the students could have been there to witness the auction but was glad they could at least watch it live on Facebook.
He explains, “It’s just cool that they’re, they know what it looks like, they’ve all been here, they’ve all came since school has been out, and checked it out. So, they’re very proud and I’m very proud of them.”
The final bid on the 2045 square foot home was $315,500. It went to Derek and Nicole Agler and their two sons, of Celina.