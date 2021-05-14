Tri Star class of 2021 first to complete two full years

It was a proud day for seniors at the Tri Star Career Compact in Celina as they walked across the stage to become graduates.
The class of 2021 is the first to complete the two full years at the technical school since its opening in 2019. Students across the 16 programs received their diplomas and secured a bright future ahead. While most graduates say they are excited to leave school behind, their experiences at Tri Star will benefit them for years to come.
"Going to Tri Star has taught me a lot and it's probably one of the best things I've ever done," says Rachael Hoying, a Tri Star Construction graduate from Minster High School. "You get out of your home school for half a day and you learn a trade. It never hurts to learn a trade. I plan to use my construction skills later on and plan to move out of the state."
"We've put a lot of work into it," says Luke Keller, a Tri Star Automotive Technology graduate from Fort Recovery High School. "Just coming to the new building and everything and setting up the shop. We've put in a lot of time with homework and doing projects in class and you learn a lot. I'm just glad I'm graduating and it's over with kind of but, it's a good experience."
The students from nine districts across Mercer and Auglaize County will go on to graduate from their home schools in the upcoming weeks.