Tri Star donates beds to Mercer Health

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, good work continues to be done throughout the community.
Tri Star Career Compact cleaned out its classrooms at the old Dennings Building and found seven hospital beds from their nursing program that were not being used. So they decided to donate them to Mercer Health Hospital in Coldwater to help prepare them for any increased patient needs they may face in the near future with COVID-19. They were able to get a truck lined up to haul the beds less than a half-hour after they made the first call, and they give the credit to the great people in the Mercer and Auglaize communities.
"Someone's going to get good use out of these. I mean, we got a lot from the community around us locally with the new facility, and this is a good way to return what little bit we can," said Brent Tippie, Tri Star Welding Instructor.
"Mercer Health was just super glad to have this, what they have right now with the extra overflow. Hopefully, it won't be needed, but it just makes us like doing something positive with all the stuff going on right now. I'm just glad, you know, Brent thought about it and it happened within probably 15-20 minutes," said Tim Buschur, Tri Star Director.
Tri star closed down the Dennings Building when they moved into their new facility last year.