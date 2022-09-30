Tri Star Job Fair helping fill the gap for high demand jobs

CELINA, OH (WLIO) - Landing that first job out of high school is all about getting that foot in the door, and that's the opportunity that Tri Star Career Compact offers up its students with its job fair that hosted 60 local companies looking for young, energetic students in fields like welding, manufacturing, and health care. The goal for Tri Star is to fill the gap of those most in-demand jobs.
"The state has us to show that we will offer those classes to fill that otherwise the state won't approve us for funding if we have classes we're just throwing out like basket weaving," says Career Development and Adult Education Director Marcia Helentjaris.
The facility offers 15 programs to roughly 500 students. Troy Weigel is a student in the Animal Health Program at Tri Star. He says the variety of opportunities leaves the door wide open for his future.
"It means a lot, says Troy Weigel, a student in the Animal Health Program at Tri Star. There's all sorts of programs here. You can thin out what you want to do or don't want to. I want to do something with animals. I'm looking like outdoor stuff so that's why I chose Animal Health, but I also work at Machine Pro so I thought about the machining side," adds Weigel.
Area businesses appreciate the opportunity to partner with Tri Star. Buehler Asphalt Paving in St. Marys says they are seeing a large gap in the construction industry between the older employees retiring and then trying to replenish the workforce with new blood.
"There is just a huge gap and I'm hoping I can fix that here today getting younger people involved and aware of our company at Buehler Asphalt and it's a very unique industry and a lot of people have never even heard of it and hopefully I can change that today," says Rhett Buehler of Buehler Asphalt Paving in St. Marys.
Tri Star tells us Mercer and Auglaize counties have the lowest unemployment in the entire state. They strive to keep filling those jobs helping area businesses thrive.
Copyright 2022 by Lima Communications Corporation. All rights reserved.
Hello! I am very excited to join WLIO to begin a television career. You can connect with me on Facebook, Instagram, & Twitter @natewx. Feel free to e-mail me if you ever need anything at NKitchens@wlio.com!