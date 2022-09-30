Tri Star Job Fair helping fill the gap for high demand jobs

CELINA, OH (WLIO) - Landing that first job out of high school is all about getting that foot in the door, and that's the opportunity that Tri Star Career Compact offers up its students with its job fair that hosted 60 local companies looking for young, energetic students in fields like welding, manufacturing, and health care. The goal for Tri Star is to fill the gap of those most in-demand jobs.

"The state has us to show that we will offer those classes to fill that otherwise the state won't approve us for funding if we have classes we're just throwing out like basket weaving," says Career Development and Adult Education Director Marcia Helentjaris.

