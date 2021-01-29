Tri Star to offer new cybersecurity course with Rhodes State

Rhodes State College has teamed up with Tri Star Career Compact to help build the next generation of workers in the I.T. industry. They are now offering a new cybersecurity program for high schoolers.
Tri Star is known for their early education in different trades, and now they are expanding to cybersecurity. The course studies the basics of I.T. and network security, and can eventually lead to earning certain certifications.
With an ever-growing industry, students are looking to try their hand at the new I.T. course.
KJ Jocobs, a senior at St. Henry High School says, “Technology is a field that’s always growing, all companies are going to be looking for I.T. people, and I just thought it’s real interesting so I might as well try it out and see what I can learn.”
Not only will kids be learning skills that could help them in future careers, but they are also earning free college credits along the way.
Last year, Rhodes state was able to save families a total of 2.3 million dollars with their College Credit Plus program. They say they’re happy to give such an important course to the students for free.
The president at Rhodes State college Dr. Cynthia Spiers says, “I just read an article yesterday that cybersecurity should be something that’s integrated in every high school, so this was the perfect timing to begin to do that here. It’s coming so fast and so many changes are happening in that industry.”
The new program fits in perfectly at Tri Star where they continue to give students unique opportunities in the workforce.
Tim Buschur, the director of Tri Star says, “It gives kids a choice that maybe years ago, like when I was in school, they didn’t have this choice. It’s just something that we want to give kids the option and this gives them a great option.”
If you would like to learn more about the new cyber security program at Tri Star head to tristarcareercompact.com.