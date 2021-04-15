Trial date set for man indicted on vehicular homicide charges

A man who was indicted on multiple charges after a deadly crash in Shawnee Township appeared for a continuation of a motion hearing Thursday morning.
Frank Steinke was indicted by the Allen County Grand Jury in May of 2020 on one count of aggravated vehicular homicide and one count of OVI. In March 2020, Steinke was traveling north on South Wapakoneta Road when he drifted left of center and hit Nicole Schulte's vehicle head-on, resulting in her death. Steinke was treated and released from the hospital on the same day and has since been out on bond.
In a previous motion hearing, the defense requested that Steinke's medical draw on his blood alcohol level be thrown out in the case, citing unknowns in its process. The state has a witness that would be able to testify on the process of the medical draw, however, the defense states that they were not made aware of the state's witness.
Thursday's continuance focused on the same issue, as both the defense and state presented their cases to Judge Jeffrey Reed.
Judge Reed stated that the case has been ongoing for too long, and decided to set a trial date.
Steinke's trial will now take place on June 28th. Judge Reed also ordered that no new evidence can be submitted from here on out, and allowed the defense to gather details on already submitted pieces of evidence.