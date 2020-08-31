Trial date set for Michael Sheets

The trial date of a man accused of shooting another man in the leg has been set.
47-year-old Michael Sheets is currently facing a felonious assault charge with a firearm specification. He will be appearing before a jury in Allen County Common Pleas Court on September 15th. Back on April 12th, a man was shot in the leg at a home on Diller Road and the victim identified Sheets as the person who shot him. Sheets was taken into custody and his home was searched. Police say drinking may have been a factor in this case.