Trial of accused bank robber postponed until October 31st to find key witness

ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - A trial for a Lima man accused of allegedly robbing a Lima bank in 2022 has been continued so they can find a key witness.
The trial was set to begin today for 38-year-old Brandon Allen but has been postponed until October 31st to see if they can find a witness that will testify during the trial. Allen was charged with aggravated robbery for allegedly taking money from the Union Bank on Bellefontaine Avenue on March 8th of 2022. Police say the robber handed the teller a note threatening to shoot if he didn't get money. The robber got away with a couple of thousand dollars. Detectives say they have evidence that ties Allen to the crime.