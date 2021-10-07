The City of Lima has set the date and time for Trick-or-Treat this year.
So be sure and get your costumes ready to head out Thursday, October 28th from 6 to 8 pm. City officials are asking residents to please turn your porch light on if you’re handing out candy and have a clear path for youngsters to get to your door. Motorists are also being asked to be cautious that evening and pay attention as the kids will be out and about.
Lima Parks and Recreations Ric Stolly explains, “Above and beyond all else, remember this is a night out for the kids. Let’s let them enjoy it. Let’s be safe and make sure we’re looking out for all those little goblins running around the neighborhood.”
Stolly says they worked with the county and townships with most of them holding Beggars Night on the 28th.