Trick or Trot 5K and Mile Fun Run offering spooky fun for a good cause

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The Lima Kiwanis Club has been supporting Lima youth for many years and is inviting you to join them in supporting our leaders of tomorrow.
They will be hosting their 5th Trick or Trot 5K and Mile Fun Run. It's a chance to take a jog in a cemetery while supporting the 11 student clubs the Kiwanis Club hosts. The run will take you through parts of Woodlawn Cemetery and Faurot Park. Organizers say you can go all out and get into the theme or just come as you are.
"Some people are in costume, some are not. It's in a cemetery at Halloween. As I joke we might have ghosts and goblins out there and that type of thing. But also it supports our service leadership programs in the Lima City Schools and Heir Force Community School which are basically 3rd grade to seniors in high school," said Bob Day, Lima Kiwanis secretary.
The Trick-or-Trot 5K and Mile Fun Run will take place Sunday, October 29th starting at Faurot Park and heading into Woodlawn Cemetery. There will also be virtual events including a virtual pet parade. Sign up by October 1st to secure a Halloween-themed race shirt. You can find more info on their Facebook page.