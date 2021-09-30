Trooper injured on I-75 attempting to move metal ladder from roadway

A State Highway Patrol Trooper was injured after being struck by debris on Interstate 75.
It happened about 7:15 Thursday evening, near mile marker 127 of the southbound lane, near State Route 81. The Lima Post says Sgt. Michael Mahaffey from the Wapakoneta Post was on the interstate when he observed a metal ladder in the roadway, and pulled over to remove it.
Before he could remove it, a vehicle struck the ladder, which in turn struck Sgt. Mahaffey. He was taken to Lima Memorial by Bath squad, with what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.
The driver believed to have struck the ladder, causing the injuries, did not stop.