Trooper involved in three vehicle crash on I-75

A three-vehicle crash occurred late Friday afternoon on I-75 in Auglaize County.
State Highway Patrol says just before 5 p.m., trooper Ryan Lamarr was conducting a traffic stop on the shoulder of I-75 northbound at milepost 116. He was outside his vehicle speaking with the driver he had stopped when a semi being driven by Gerald Pestana of Middletown, Ohio was driving northbound in the left lane approaching the patrol car. A Jeep SUV, driven by Rachel Ott of Beavercreek, Ohio was driving northbound in the left lane, in front of the semi. Both vehicles attempted to merge into the right lane and the semi struck the Jeep SUV. Both vehicles drove onto the shoulder and struck the unoccupied patrol car.
Pestana was cited for assured clear distance ahead. All three vehicles were damaged, but no one was hurt. The right lane of I-75 was shut down for about 2 hours.