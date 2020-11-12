Truck driver pulls into Diamond Manufacturing parking lot after trailer catches fire

Some tense moments outside a Bluffton manufacturing plant earlier Thursday night.

Truck driver pulls into Diamond Manufacturing parking lot after trailer catches fire

A semi-truck was on Interstate 75 when another passing trucker let the driver know his axle was on fire. He left the interstate and looked for a place to pull off and check his rig. He pulled into Diamond Manufacturing where a fire in the trailer caused a tire to blow up, resulting in what many thought was an explosion. The truck's driver was able to pull his cab away from the trailer while a quick response from Bluffton firefighters put out the flames in the trailer loaded with pallets. The truck trailer suffered serious damage. No one is believed to have been injured.

 

Tags

Anchor/Producer

Ty Batemon returned to Your Hometown Stations after a two year hiatus. While she was gone she worked with the WCIA 3 news team in Central Illinois.

Digital Content Manager

Hi, I manage our online content here at Your Hometown Stations. I'll also help out the news department post their articles and press releases from time to time.