Truck driver pulls into Diamond Manufacturing parking lot after trailer catches fire

Some tense moments outside a Bluffton manufacturing plant earlier Thursday night.
A semi-truck was on Interstate 75 when another passing trucker let the driver know his axle was on fire. He left the interstate and looked for a place to pull off and check his rig. He pulled into Diamond Manufacturing where a fire in the trailer caused a tire to blow up, resulting in what many thought was an explosion. The truck's driver was able to pull his cab away from the trailer while a quick response from Bluffton firefighters put out the flames in the trailer loaded with pallets. The truck trailer suffered serious damage. No one is believed to have been injured.