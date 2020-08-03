Truck hits moped in Lima

One person was sent to the hospital after a truck struck a moped.

Police and EMS were called to the scene of an accident involving a moped and a truck Monday afternoon at around 3:45. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the moped was driving in the wrong lane onto incoming traffic, when a truck pulled out of a parking lot and struck the moped. The individual driving the moped was transported to Lima Memorial Health System. Their condition is unknown at this time. The crash is under investigation.

 

