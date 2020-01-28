True Black History Museum visits Rhodes State

The True Black History Museum was first started back in 2010, a collection of the history of the African American experience. The museum made a stop in Lima at Rhodes State College, displaying artifacts from the late 1700s to today, and featured a presentation from the museum's founder, Fred Saffold.
Saffold spoke with local 5th and 6th graders about Black history, something that he believes is so important, especially since he was speaking with young people.
"All we can do is present history, I’m not sure how people receive it, but when a young person sees it and that light comes on, and that young person starts to feel pride and self esteem because of something that he saw in this exhibit, we feel that we are making a difference," said Saffold.
The museum has been traveling across the country, even up into Canada. Museum staff hope that those that see the artifacts - and hopefully learn something new - can take with them a new perspective into Black history in America.
"The importance of having the True Black History Museum is being able to educate others," said Janay Craft, Director of Operations for the museum. "There’s a lot of information that’s been left out of history books and a lot of things that are not talked about when it comes to Black history."
"We have a history that predates slavery, and that history is not rooted in savagery, but rooted in accomplishment and royalty, and that’s important for all of us to know," Saffold said. "We want to make sure that everybody is empowered with this knowledge and information. Now it’s up to you - once you’ve been empowered with the information, no matter what your race is, now it’s your responsibility to tell that story as it is."
The museum was in Lima for just one day, welcoming in members of the public to take a look.