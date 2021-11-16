Trustees meet with Commissioner to discuss Senate Bill 52

Township Trustees were in Lima Tuesday afternoon to discuss wind and solar projects with an Allen County Commissioner.
Allen County Commissioner Beth Seibert and Assistant Prosecutor Kayla Campbell met with Trustees to discuss what can be done in the county in regards to Senate Bill 52. The bill went into law in October and allows Commissioners to decide where large industrial wind and solar projects can be prohibited in the unincorporated townships in the county and allows them to have a say in future projects. The commissioners wanted to get the input from the 12 townships on if and where there should be prohibition maps for large industrial solar and wind projects.
Seibert said, “We just feel we have an obligation to at least consider whether or not we’re going to prohibit areas of Allen County. The Board of Allen County Commissioners certainly has not made any decision to create a prohibition area, but it is something that we feel obligated to consider.”
The Allen County Commissioners will wait until the beginning of 2022 to decide on prohibited areas, as they have given townships until the end of December to give their input on the matter.