LIMA, Ohio - Winter-like air will settle over the area today as temperatures likely don't escape the 30s. There may be a few flurries flying around during the morning as the cold winds try to bring some moisture from Lake Michigan. Flurries will diminish later this morning, and we should see a bit more sunshine later in the day. With the winds, expect a wind chill in the 20s to near 30°.
Expect a mainly clear and very cold night as high pressure builds overhead. Lows will drop into the middle 20s. Winds will diminish as well.
The weather improves on Wednesday with lots of sunshine, and eventually highs reaching the middle 40s.
Winds will pick up Wednesday night through Thursday as sharply warmer air builds in. Highs by Thursday afternoon should reach the lower 60s. Wind gusts of 30-40mph will be possible. Expect dry, breezy, and mild weather on Friday, then rain chances return during the weekend. Overall Sunday holds the greatest threat to see showers. Seasonably cool air returns early next week, but there are no signs of any significant cold coming anytime soon.