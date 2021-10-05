Our Tuesday is off to a very foggy start. A dense fog advisory is in effect until 10am. Watch for rapidly changing visibility on your travels this morning. It will eventually turn into a decent day as the fog and clouds lift for some sunny periods this afternoon. Temperatures will top out in the middle and upper 70s. A stray shower or two is possible, but overall a dry afternoon is anticipated.
Expect a quiet night with the potential for patchy fog after midnight. An increase in winds will keep the fog from becoming a widespread issue. Lows settle in the upper 50s to 60.
Wednesday will approach the 80° mark. Isolated showers or a thunderstorm will be possible, but most of the day remains dry for outdoor plans.
Thursday into Friday will bring our highest rain chances. No all day rains are expected. The highest coverage looks to be Thursday, then a bit more scattered Friday as some sun tries to emerge.
This system is forecast to exit just in time for the weekend, perfect for outdoor plans! Skies look partly cloudy with highs in the upper 70s Saturday, then lower 80s Sunday with increasing south winds. A cold front will bring the threat of rain late Sunday night and Monday.