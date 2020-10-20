LIMA, Ohio: Drizzle and wet pavement will greet many of you out the door this Tuesday morning. The drizzle should subside later this morning, leaving behind a generally dry afternoon as clouds remain stubborn. Temperatures should rise into the 50s.
TONIGHT:
Unsettled weather returns. A warm front will lift through the area, bringing a surge of warmer air. Numbers will rise from the 50s this evening to the lower-mid 60s waking up Wednesday morning!! Scattered showers and embedded thunder will work into the area late this evening, and become most likely after midnight through sunrise Wednesday. No severe weather is expected, but we could see wind gusts over 30mph.
WEDNESDAY:
The weather improves greatly tomorrow. Although scattered showers may persist until 9-10am, they will clear the area and skies should brighten up with peeks of afternoon sun. It will be a much milder day with steady temperatures in the 60s.
Highs return to the middle and upper 70s Thursday and Friday!! There may be a brief shower before sunrise Thursday, then our main attention will be Friday evening for showers and storms as a cold front arrives. The warm weather comes to an abrupt end with highs in the 50s for the weekend. We may briefly dry out Saturday, but we have several rain chances from Sunday through the first half of next week. Even cooler air is possible looking just beyond the 7-day forecast.