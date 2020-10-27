LIMA, Ohio - Grab the coat and the rain gear as we have another chilly and damp day ahead. While most of the time it won't rain, a few light showers are expected. Highs today will only reach the middle to upper 40s.
A few showers remain possible this evening, then we expect a few breaks in the clouds getting closer to daybreak Wednesday. A few patches of fog may develop late, but shouldn't become a widespread issue. Lows will fall between 35-40°.
Wednesday still looks like the best weather day this week. Expect a partly sunny sky with highs in the middle 50s.
Tropical Storm Zeta is passing over the Yucatan Peninsula this morning with sustained winds at 70 mph. Zeta will work back over the open waters of the Gulf today, leading to slight strengthening. It remains forecast to make landfall tomorrow afternoon near New Orleans as a category 1 storm. Hurricane watches and warnings stretch from near Morgan City, LA to Biloxi, MS.
As the storm rapidly heads northeast, the moisture will interact with a system ejecting east out of Texas, with the northern extent of the moisture reaching our area Thursday. As of now Thursday looks like a soggy day for much of the area.
A cold but quiet pattern takes hold Friday through the weekend. Data is now showing a reinforcing shot of cooler air Sunday/Monday. This will delay any significant warm-up to the middle of next week. Right now Election Day looks sunny and quiet over much of the country, including here at home.