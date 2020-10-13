LIMA, Ohio - A cold front brought around 1/4" of rainfall to the area Monday evening, with clear and cool conditions in its wake. A splendid day of fall weather is ahead with sunny skies and afternoon highs in the upper 60s. 

Day Planner

With mostly clear skies tonight, numbers will fall back into the 40-45° range by Wednesday morning. 

Lows Tonight

Another great weather day for Wednesday. We'll see partly sunny skies with highs rebounding to the lower 70s. It will become breezy during the afternoon.

Highs Wednesday

Temperatures will remain mild Wednesday night, only falling to the mid 50s. A cold front arrives Thursday with cloudy skies and a few light showers. Sunshine returns Friday and Saturday with highs only in the 50s and lows in the 30s. Widespread frosty conditions are possible Saturday morning.

Thursday
7 Day Forecast

 

Tags

Meteorologist

Hello! I am very excited to join WLIO to begin a television career. You can connect with me on Facebook, Instagram, & Twitter @natewx. Feel free to e-mail me if you ever need anything at NKitchens@wlio.com!