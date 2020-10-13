LIMA, Ohio - A cold front brought around 1/4" of rainfall to the area Monday evening, with clear and cool conditions in its wake. A splendid day of fall weather is ahead with sunny skies and afternoon highs in the upper 60s.
With mostly clear skies tonight, numbers will fall back into the 40-45° range by Wednesday morning.
Another great weather day for Wednesday. We'll see partly sunny skies with highs rebounding to the lower 70s. It will become breezy during the afternoon.
Temperatures will remain mild Wednesday night, only falling to the mid 50s. A cold front arrives Thursday with cloudy skies and a few light showers. Sunshine returns Friday and Saturday with highs only in the 50s and lows in the 30s. Widespread frosty conditions are possible Saturday morning.