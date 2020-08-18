LIMA, Ohio - A hint of early fall weather will kick in over the next couple of days along with sunny skies. It will turn warmer to round out the week.
There is actually rainfall just south of our viewing area this morning, stretching from Dayton to Indianapolis. The only impact locally will be a few extra clouds during the morning hours. Overall, skies will be mostly sunny today as temperatures warm into the upper 70s.
Cooler air sinks in tonight as the high pressure center approaches from the northwest. Skies will be crystal clear. Lows by Wednesday morning between 50-55°.
After 70s Wednesday, there will be a noticeable warm-up Thursday as the lower 80s return. Middle 80s expected Friday through the weekend. We will carry small storm chances this weekend, but coverage looks isolated to widely scattered at best.
After a brief hiatus, the tropics are coming back to life with 2 potential tropical systems in the days ahead. The system with a 90% chance of tropical development may approach the southeast U.S. by early next week.