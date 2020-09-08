LIMA, Ohio: Did storms keep you awake last night? Thunder rumbled nearly the entire night as the rains fell very steady and heavy. Many areas south of U.S. 30 have completely erased the deficit in the rain bucket all within a span of several hours.
Flood warnings continue for our southern counties until 10AM, where 3-5"+ of rain fell. Be mindful for areas of standing water and do not cross a flooded roadway.
Here is a list of rainfall observations over the past 24 hours. Much less rain to the north, but most areas from Lima southward saw in excess of 3".
The rains have ended area-wide, and much of our Tuesday will be dry with brightening skies. Our northwest counties will still have the risk of a couple isolated storms to redevelop this afternoon and early evening. Highs will reach the middle 80s with elevated humidity.
Patchy fog will become likely overnight as lows settle into the middle 60s.
Dry weather is expected for the remainder of the week. Skies will be partly sunny Wednesday as many spots hit the 80s once again. Much cooler air will sink in by Thursday and Friday with a hint of fall as highs drop to the lower and middle 70s!
We'll track our next chance for storms this weekend, mainly late Saturday into Sunday morning. Highs will return to the upper 70s and lower 80s.