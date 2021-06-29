TUESDAY FORECAST: Heat and storms continue to highlight the forecast. Highs today will reach the lower 90s. The high humidity will push feels-like temperatures to 100° this afternoon. Remember - light-colored, lightweight clothing and lots of water!!
The daytime heat and humidity will spark scattered thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening. Threats with these storms would be localized flash flooding and gusty winds. A low threat exists for damaging wind, and it would be very localized where it occurs.
There is a chance for hit and miss storms to remain on the radar through the night, but the "majority" of activity would happen during the evening hours. Another night of muggy air with temperatures struggling to fall below the middle 70s.
Wednesday brings more cloud cover, putting a limit on temperatures. Highs will only reach the lower to middle 80s. Humidity levels will remain very high, though. Scattered showers and storms are possible at almost anytime, with the highest chance during the afternoon. Do note there will still be a lot of dry hours, and some locations will largely escape the rain due to the scattered coverage.
The front will finally push south Thursday. This will focus more widespread rains over the southern half of Ohio. However, an upper trough digging in still supports scattered showers and an isolated storm chance. Again, expect many dry hours. Highs will cool to the upper 70s and low 80s.
Decent weather is expected by Friday and Saturday with much cooler and "mainly" dry weather! An upper-level low will be spinning to our east, meaning a chance for isolated showers. Highs will only reach the middle 70s. Lows could hit the upper 50s Saturday morning! What a change!
Right now, the upper low looks far enough east for a gorgeous 4th of July. Highs are forecast around the lower 80s, making for a pleasant summer day. Temperatures heat back up toward the upper 80s next week.