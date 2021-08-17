Areas of fog on this Tuesday morning along with a couple stray showers popping up. Expect partly to mostly cloudy skies today with the best chance of pop-up showers and storms during the afternoon and evening (prior to sunset). The rain will be very scattered, meaning several areas will not receive rain. Any storms will stay below severe levels.
It looks like another night with fog as our shower chance fades away. Lows will settle in the upper 60s for Wednesday morning.
The rain chances looks slightly lower Wednesday. Still, expecting a few widely scattered showers and storms, mainly during the afternoon. Highs will reach the lower 80s with high humidity.
The rain from Fred's remnants will bring more widespread rain to the far southern and eastern parts of Ohio late tonight through Wednesday. Locally, it's just scattered pockets of rain.
Overall, not a lot of change in the pattern later this week. A few scattered storms will be around Thursday, but Friday looks mostly dry with only isolated storm coverage. The weekend looks to have lots of dry weather, good news for all the exciting events happening at the Allen County Fair! A weak front delivers our best storm chance later Saturday into Saturday night, but again, nothing widespread. Highs will run in the middle 80s with high humidity levels.