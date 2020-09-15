LIMA, Ohio - Our Tuesday is off to a chilly start with many locations in the 40s. We'll track a brief warming trend into mid-week before a stronger blast of fall weather arrives to round out the week.
TODAY: Expect another "hazy" look to the sky as western wildfire smoke continues to filter through our skies. Temperatures will be very comfortable, reaching the lower to middle 70s this afternoon.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear and cool. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.
WEDNESDAY: Slightly warmer as hazy skies continue. Highs will top out in the upper 70s to near 80.
EXTENDED FORECAST: A cold front will pass through the area Thursday morning leading to a few additional clouds and possibly a sprinkle. Temperatures will trend much cooler as highs only reach the 60s from Thursday-Saturday. Although clouds will be largely absent, it appears our skies will continue to have that hazy appearance at times. Our night-time lows are forecast to reach the lower 40s this weekend. Temperatures will warm back up next week.