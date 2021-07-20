Our Tuesday is off to a comfortable start in the 60s. Expect another dry and warm day with hazy sunshine. Highs should top out in the middle 80s.
The best weather of the week arrives Wednesday. A cold front will quietly sneak in around sunrise. Cooler and less humid air will filter in through the day, limiting afternoon highs to the upper 70s. This front also helps stir away some of the smoky haze, meaning brighter sun and bluer skies by Wednesday afternoon and evening. After some early day clouds, skies turn mostly sunny for the afternoon.
A frontal boundary will set up over the area by Friday and linger through the weekend. This will lead to a few showers and storms moving through each day. Heat and high levels of humidity will also build in as we move into next week.